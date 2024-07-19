​Substantially enlarged Littlehampton house comes on the market at £435,000

Published 19th Jul 2024, 16:39 BST
A substantially enlarged link-detached family house on the popular North Beaumont Park development in Littlehampton has come on the market with Glyn Jones priced at £435,000.

The spacious home has a large living room with separate dining area, refitted kitchen, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a conservatory.

There is a large garage with study area and an enclosed west-facing back garden. with borders that are well stocked with mature bushes and shrubs.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This four-bedroom link detached house has come on the market with Glyn Jones priced at £435,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four-bedroom link detached house has come on the market with Glyn Jones priced at £435,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four-bedroom link detached house has come on the market with Glyn Jones priced at £435,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four-bedroom link detached house has come on the market with Glyn Jones priced at £435,000 Photo: Zoopla

