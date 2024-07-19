​Substantially enlarged Littlehampton house comes on the market at £435,000

The spacious home has a large living room with separate dining area, refitted kitchen, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a conservatory.
There is a large garage with study area and an enclosed west-facing back garden. with borders that are well stocked with mature bushes and shrubs.
1. Admirals Walk, Littlehampton : Admirals Walk, Littlehampton
This four-bedroom link detached house has come on the market with Glyn Jones priced at £435,000 Photo: Zoopla
