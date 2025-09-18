Superb cottage with feature garden comes on the market in Worthing's historical Tarring village

James & James Estate Agents is marketing the Worthing property with a guide price of £400,000.

The agents say the delightful garden is a standout feature, thoughtfully landscaped with a lawn, elegant Indian sandstone patio directly off the dining area and a second patio area at the far end of the garden, offering a more secluded space to unwind.

Mature trees and well-stocked shrub borders provide a high degree of privacy, colour and charm throughout the seasons. A timber shed offers additional storage for gardening tools or outdoor equipment.

The cottage is in High Street, Tarring, in the heart of the village, and the bright entrance hall sets the tone. The cosy lounge flows into the dining area through an open archway and French doors at the rear allow natural light to pour in.

The modern fitted kitchen has contemporary units and work surfaces, offering ample storage and preparation space, and there is also a convenient cloakroom on the ground floor.

The first floor has three well-proportioned bedrooms and the family bathroom is fitted with a clean, modern suite.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . High Street, Tarring This superb cottage with a glorious garden has come on the market in Tarring village and viewing is recommended Photo: Zoopla

2 . High Street, Tarring The garden has an elegant Indian sandstone patio directly off the dining area Photo: Zoopla

3 . High Street, Tarring Mature trees and well-stocked shrub borders provide a high degree of privacy, colour and charm throughout the seasons Photo: Zoopla

4 . High Street, Tarring The second patio area at the far end of the garden offers a more secluded space to unwind Photo: Zoopla