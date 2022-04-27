Park Farm, Salehurst, Robertsbridge, East Sussex SUS-220427-100839009

Superb Grade II listed family home in Salehurst

5 bed detached house for sale - Park Farm, Salehurst, Robertsbridge for £1,700,000

By Colin Jenner
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 10:29 am

Occupying an idyllic rural setting and approached over a long private shared lane flanked by open farmland and hop gardens, The Oast is an impressive Grade II listed country property of wonderful proportions with beautiful gardens, a pond with duck walk, an orchard and an open paddock. Dating from circa 1840, it features three square kilns and a granary which, having been sympathetically converted, provide very well presented and cleverly configured family accommodation amounting to in excess of 5,000 sq ft.

Savills - Cranbrook via Zoopla


