Superb six-bedroom house with feature garden in Worthing, close to sought-after Tarring schools

A stunning six-bedroom detached house in Worthing, just a short walk to sought-after schools in Tarring, has just come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents at a guide price of £900,000.

Internal viewing of the property in St Lawrence Avenue, Worthing, is highly recommended by the agents, who say it is superb, with three reception rooms, a luxury kitchen and feature rear garden.

Amtico flooring flows through to all the living spaces on the ground floor and features include a log burner, statement lantern roof in the family room and bifold doors to the patio.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

