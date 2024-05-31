Superb Worthing bungalow with feature garden comes on the market at £650,000, with no onward chain

Published 31st May 2024, 15:13 BST
A superb three-bedroom, link-detached bungalow in Goring has come on the market with James & James Estate Agents priced at £650,000, with no onward chain.

The property in Wadhurst Drive, Goring, is in excellent condition throughout, say the agents, and they consider internal viewing is essential to appreciate the overall size and condition of this beautiful bungalow.

There is a spacious entrance hall with large storage cupboards, modern fitted kitchen, utility room, bay-fronted living room with focal fireplace, full-width double-glazed conservatory and a beautifully-presented shower room/WC. The south-facing garden is a particular feature and there is off-road parking at the front.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

Wadhurst Drive, Goring

1. Wadhurst Drive, Goring

Wadhurst Drive, Goring Photo: Zoopla

Wadhurst Drive, Goring

2. Wadhurst Drive, Goring

Wadhurst Drive, Goring Photo: Zoopla

Wadhurst Drive, Goring

3. Wadhurst Drive, Goring

Wadhurst Drive, Goring Photo: Zoopla

Wadhurst Drive, Goring

4. Wadhurst Drive, Goring

Wadhurst Drive, Goring Photo: Zoopla

