Sussex gardeners increasingly asking how to cope with drought, says family-run business

With the prospect of a dry summer in store for the county, and one water company boss touring the TV studios to tell us to save water, what can Sussex gardeners do to protect their plants and lawns this summer?

One family-run garden centre, with four sites across the county, says it’s being increasingly asked for help from those desperate to know, without any sign of significant rain in the forecast.

Historically, our region been more vulnerable due to lower rainfall levels and higher population densities, but having seen the driest March in 69 years, and April receiving barely half its usual rainfall, hosepipe restrictions this summer must now be a real possibility”, explains horticulturalist Hazel Still from South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks.

“Resorting to a hosepipe for the garden can use over a thousand litres of water and cost more than £1.50 per hour. That’s the equivalent to a family of four’s use across two days”, adds Hazel. “Using less water takes pressure off vital water supplies while saving money. But how to keep gardens green and beautiful in dry weather without increasing water consumption? That’s the question increasing numbers of our customers are asking”, Hazel says.

Hazel Still at South Downs Nurseries, Hassocks testing soil moisture level.

Trained staff at Tates garden centres offer a range of advice, not least that when it does rain the need to collect rainwater; it’s free and plants prefer it to tap water. Water butts are ideal here, not just for homes but sheds, garages and greenhouses as well.

Plants are also happy with so-called grey water, so consider if you can reuse water from hand washing, washing up, cleaning vegetables, cooking and alike; not forgetting the water running while you are waiting for the shower to get hot.

Make the best use of the water you have by using it early in the morning or late in the evening so that it does not evaporate. Gel crystals can be mixed with the soil in hanging baskets and containers to help retain moisture. Group plant containers together and move them to a shadier spot so they don’t dry out so quickly.

Mulch is used by professional growers to both reduce moisture loss and supress weeds. Cover domestic borders and pots after watering with organic matter, gravel or weed membrane.

Lawns turn brown in hot, dry weather but it’s best not to water it unless it’s newly-sown. Avoid stressing it by close mowing. When the rain returns the grass should recover quickly.

A top-tip is to water plant roots and not the foliage by directing water at the soil around the stems. Prioritise your water: plants in pots need to be watered more than those in the ground. Newly-planted perennials, shrubs and trees need regular watering through their first season. Soak well: a bucketful of water once a week will penetrate deeper and draw the roots down, making them more drought resistant.

“It's about working with nature, not against it, to keep our gardens thriving while protecting precious water supplies,” says Benjamin Tate, director of Tates of Sussex garden centres. “With a prolonged dry spell upon us, as gardeners we can play a vital role in water conservation. Simple steps like watering early or late, using mulch to retain moisture, and collecting rainwater can make a real difference”.

Both advice and helpful products are available from South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks, Newhaven’s Paradise Park, Old Barn at Dial Post near Horsham and Portslade’s Mayberry Garden Centre.