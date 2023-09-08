Sussex village house for sale: Have a look inside this stunning seafront property that opens up onto the beach

Have a look inside this beautiful Sussex village property that opens up onto the beach.

The four-bed detached house in Coast Road, Pevensey Bay, has been listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £875,000.

On the listing it says: “A wonderful opportunity arises to acquire this individual detached beach front home located in the coastal village of Pevensey Bay. The property has fabulous coastal views and enjoys direct access to the beach, with the plot extending to the mean high water mark.

"This unique home was built for the current occupiers and provides deceptively spacious living accommodation with the benefit of underfloor heating and double glazed windows.

"The accommodation is arranged over three floors, having an impressive split level open plan sitting room, kitchen and dining area enjoying excellent coastal views and having bi-fold doors opening onto the beach front garden.”

The property has been listed with the help of Taylor Engley.

