Sussex village pub transformed into stunning home on the market for £1.5m: SEE INSIDE

Two years later, an application to restore, convert and extend the Grade II-listed property and adjust the layout to create family home and cafe/business premises was withdrawn.

It has since been transformed into a stunning family home – Blann House – and is on the market for £1.5million.

Blann house is an awe inspiring, Grade II listed prominent village house, which is a masterpiece of interior design & originality, positioned within the beautiful West Sussex Countryside.Renamed as a mark of respect to the Blann Family, who built the house in circa 1835, Blann House has been conserved, restored and rejuvenated to absolute perfection, revealing some of the finest craftsmanship and carpentry, balancing both modern home comforts, yet remaining faithful to original character and architecture of the building.

The house is highly visible and unique, and is the only Italianate villa-style Grade II listed building which directly abuts the River Adur with title documents indicating the house owns the entire gated riverbank up to the water’s edge, leading all the way alongside the landscaped lawned garden and parking area.This entitles the owner to 300 feet of river frontage and historical boat mooring space, which has been used as such since the house was built and currently offers approximately ten 30ft moorings.

Photos and details from Zoopla. Sold by Oakley Property.

