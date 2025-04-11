Swedish style home at the foot of the South Downs comes on the market in West Sussex

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 11th Apr 2025, 13:54 BST
A Swedish style home set at the foot of the South Downs has come on the market in West Sussex with vacant possession.

The detached family home has a beautiful, quiet position and estate agent Bacon and Company says viewing is highly recommended, as this is a rare opportunity.

The price guide is £875,000 to £900,000. The property, in Blenheim Court, Cote Street, Worthing, has a Swedish design and the accommodation could be adapted easily, if required.

There is currently a reception hall, ground-floor cloakroom, lounge/diner, kitchen/breakfast room, inner hall, utility room, two further ground-floor reception rooms, a first-floor landing, master bedroom with private west-facing balcony, two further bedrooms and a study.

Each room and the balcony on the first floor have superb countryside views.

The grounds and gardens are outstanding and completely private. There is also a garage and off-road parking at the front.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This Swedish style home is set at the foot of the South Downs

1. Cote Street, Worthing

This Swedish style home is set at the foot of the South Downs Photo: Zoopla

The grounds and gardens are outstanding and completely private

2. Cote Street, Worthing

The grounds and gardens are outstanding and completely private Photo: Zoopla

The lounge / diner has an open fireplace with brick-built surround and shelving

3. Cote Street, Worthing : Cote Street, Worthing

The lounge / diner has an open fireplace with brick-built surround and shelving Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen / breakfast room has a fitted Neff double oven and four-ring hob

4. Cote Street, Worthing

The kitchen / breakfast room has a fitted Neff double oven and four-ring hob Photo: Zoopla

