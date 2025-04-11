The detached family home has a beautiful, quiet position and estate agent Bacon and Company says viewing is highly recommended, as this is a rare opportunity.
The price guide is £875,000 to £900,000. The property, in Blenheim Court, Cote Street, Worthing, has a Swedish design and the accommodation could be adapted easily, if required.
There is currently a reception hall, ground-floor cloakroom, lounge/diner, kitchen/breakfast room, inner hall, utility room, two further ground-floor reception rooms, a first-floor landing, master bedroom with private west-facing balcony, two further bedrooms and a study.
Each room and the balcony on the first floor have superb countryside views.
The grounds and gardens are outstanding and completely private. There is also a garage and off-road parking at the front.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.
