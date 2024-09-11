Tailored offers and hard hat events to take place across Sussex
Buyers are invited to the housebuilders Sussex developments at Ockley Park and Friars Oak in Hassocks and Swingate Park in Hellingly on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th September between the hours of 10am and 5pm and are asked to wear sturdy shoes on the day.
Taylor Wimpey’s friendly sales team will be on hand at each event to give home buyers the opportunity to ask questions about its available homes, as well as delve deeper into the personalised offers and schemes and how they can be used.
Visitors to Friars Oak are encouraged to take a look at the housebuilder's new four bedroom Lloyd and Wood show homes whilst they are under construction. The homes at Friars Oak are currently being sold by the sales team at the housebuilder’s Ockley Park development, which is also located in the village of Hassocks.
Taylor Wimpey has a number of tailored offers to suit a variety of needs, which includes a possible contribution of up to £23,625 towards mortgage costs, a deposit, Stamp Duty fees or even legal fees*.
Mary O’Brien, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “Making life as easy as we can for Taylor Wimpey customers is of the utmost importance to us.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming customers to our events, which offers prospective buyers an exclusive look at our three and four bedroom homes and a chance to learn more about the offers and schemes available to buyers.”
Taylor Wimpey has a range of two, three and four bedroom homes available to buy at its Sussex developments, with prices starting from £355,000.
For more information about the homes available in Sussex or to book an appointment with our sales team, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/sussex.
*T&C’s apply, plot and development specific
