The kitchen leads into a space of two halves – a lounge area one end and a large dining table in the other, while in the front of the property is an additional hobby or play room, also on the ground floor is a home office, separate utility, shower room and integral garage.Upstairs there are three double bedrooms and a single, alongside a family bathroom. Each bedroom offers views over the garden.Back downstairs and outside the property there is ample parking on the driveway as well as the integral garage. The fully enclosed rear garden has a low maintenance artifical lawn, firepit and external covered seating area.