Take a look at a Grade II Listed detached thatched house with pool

The grade II listed detached thatched house in North Bested has good transport link to Chichester and the south coast.

On the split ground level there is a lounge, dining area, play room, study, kitchen with breakfast area with is newly extended and have access to the garden..

The first floor is also split level and have six bed rooms and a family bathroom.

There is also an indoor swimming pool with sauna.

It is on the market with Cubitt & West - Bognor Regis for £1,250,000 on Zoopla

