Take a look at these flats on the market in Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham and Littlehampton.

2. Bonaventure, Sussex Wharf BN43

Bonaventure, Sussex Wharf BN43 Two-bed flat for sale - £300,000. Set on the second floor of this purpose-built block. this spacious apartment has been decorated neutrally to a high finish with luxury flooring throughout. The property has been arranged to offer a spacious 18ft long lounge diner with door out to the balcony with stunning river views. A great place to watch the world go by and the sunset over the downs. The modern fitted kitchen is located off the lounge and benefits from matching wall and base units, and integrated appliances. The master bedroom benefits from built in wardrobes, views along the river Adur and a luxury three piece shower room. There is a further double bedroom with bespoke built-in wardrobes.

Photo: Zoopla