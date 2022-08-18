Take a look at these flats on the market in Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham and Littlehampton.

These flats are currently on the market and are all under £300,000.
You can view each property on Zoopla.
1. Sussex Wharf, Shoreham-By-Sea BN43
Two-bed flat for sale - £300,000.
The accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, an open plan kitchen living room with stunning river views, two good sized bedrooms one with an en-suite shower, bathroom and two private balconies. This property also comes with a private parking space. The property is located on the second floor with a lift to all floors.
Photo: Zoopla
2. Bonaventure, Sussex Wharf BN43
Two-bed flat for sale - £300,000.
Set on the second floor of this purpose-built block. this spacious apartment has been decorated neutrally to a high finish with luxury flooring throughout. The property has been arranged to offer a spacious 18ft long lounge diner with door out to the balcony with stunning river views. A great place to watch the world go by and the sunset over the downs. The modern fitted kitchen is located off the lounge and benefits from matching wall and base units, and integrated appliances. The master bedroom benefits from built in wardrobes, views along the river Adur and a luxury three piece shower room. There is a further double bedroom with bespoke built-in wardrobes.
Photo: Zoopla
3. Southlands Way, Shoreham, West Sussex BN43
Two-bed flat for sale - £280,000.
The property has been arranged to offer a luxury large open plan kitchen living dining room with French doors to Juliet balcony. The modern fitted kitchen area has plenty of useable worktop space, matching wall and base units and integrated appliances. The spacious master bedroom benefits from built in wardrobes and luxury fitted ensuite shower room. There is a further double bedroom off the hallway. The three-piece contemporary style bathroom suite services the appointment. Additional benefits of this beautiful apartment are, gas central heating, double glazing, utility space and an allocated parking space.
Photo: Zoopla
4. New Salts Farm Road, Shoreham-By-Sea BN43
Two-bed flat for sale - £275,000
The property is surrounded by stunning scenery and comprises: Entrance hall, living room, fitted kitchen, master bedroom with large walk in cupboard, further bedroom, bathroom and separate WC. Outside, there are beautiful communal gardens and allocated parking. Benefits include: Gas central heating, majority double glazing, a long lease and no onward chain.
Photo: Zoopla