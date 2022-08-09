From one-bed flats to grand family homes, each of these properties have something in common; their proximity to the beach would make them a wonderful place to reside, especially during the summer months.

With another heatwave on its way to the UK, what could be better than cooling down with a quick dip in the sea?

Take a look at these seaside properties in Littlehampton, Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham.

All of these homes are available to view on Zoopla.

1. Brighton Road, Lancing BN15 Three bed semi-detached house for sale, £750,000. The architect designed house has a spectacular outlook with south facing views over the Widewater lagoon and sea beyond. There is direct access to both lagoon and beach, perfect for swimming, kite surfing, paddle boarding etc. The property also has a balcony from the main bedroom and a tiered garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Brighton Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN15 Four bed detached house for sale, £750,000. This iconic family home has recently undergone complete refurbishment to an exceptional standard. Inner accommodation as you enter; entrance hall, reception room, utility room, office/study with rear access, superb kitchen/dining room with a range of eye level and base units, island and large doors opening onto the secluded rear garden, downstairs WC. Upstairs; three double bedrooms, main bedroom with ensuite and balcony, family bathroom. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

