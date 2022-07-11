Take a look at these properties on the market for £100,000 and under in Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing

Some are studios, available to cash buyers or for buyers aged over 60.
1. One bedroom flat in Littlehampton - £95,000
This well presented one bedroom first floor apartment, boasts fantastic views of the communal gardens from several rooms and is situated in the popular Winterton Lodge age restricted development in Littlehampton. The property features spacious living accommodation throughout and the kitchen and shower room have both been modernised with a walk in shower installed in the shower room.
Photo: Zoopla
2. One bedroom flat in Worthing - £90,000
A one bedroom top floor retirement flat in the popular location of Broadwater. Situated on level ground in the heart of Broadwater giving easy access to Broadwater Street West shopping facilities whilst also being within approximately half a mile of Worthing central railway station.
Photo: Zoopla
3. One bedroom flat in Worthing - £100,000
A fifth floor one double bedroom retirement apartment with sea views in this popular and sought after retirement apartment in this town centre location.
Photo: Zoopla
4. One bedroom flat in Worthing - £100,000
A well presented first floor one bedroom retirement apartment in West Worthing. Rotary Lodge development is just a short distance from Worthing High Street, with large department stores to the smaller specialist and antique shops all on your doorstep.
Photo: Zoopla