The property has an ocean liner shape and is situated on the sought-after Elmer Sands Private Estate and has been sympathetically refurbished and extended by the existing owners.The home is arranged over three floors. The dining room, kitchen and a double bedroom with en-suite are on the ground floor.On the first floor is a further three bedroom, as well as a family bathroom. The principal reception is located on the top floor of the property and offers 360 degree views from the balconies.