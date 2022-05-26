4 bed detached house for sale, Elmer Sands, Bognor Regis Picture: Zoopla

Take a look at this Art Deco house with sea views

Three Decks is an iconic landmark building dating back to the 1930s, it is understood the house was built for a sea captain.

By Charlotte Harding
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 1:44 pm
Updated Thursday, 26th May 2022, 2:00 pm

The property has an ocean liner shape and is situated on the sought-after Elmer Sands Private Estate and has been sympathetically refurbished and extended by the existing owners.The home is arranged over three floors. The dining room, kitchen and a double bedroom with en-suite are on the ground floor.On the first floor is a further three bedroom, as well as a family bathroom. The principal reception is located on the top floor of the property and offers 360 degree views from the balconies.

Its views take in the Isle of Wight to the west and Beachy Head to the east.

The house is on the market for a guide price of £1,100,000 with Henry Adams – Middleton-On-Sea on Zoopla

HAVE YOU READ: These are the 16 Michelin recommended restaurants in West Sussex

OR TAKE A LOOK round Petworth House – Picture gallery

1. Three Decks

Four bed detached house for sale, Elmer Sands, Bognor Regis Picture: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Three Decks

Four bed detached house for sale, Elmer Sands, Bognor Regis Picture: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. JPBINEWS-26-05-22-THREE DECKS PAP BOGNOR 2-SSXUPLOAD.jpg

Four bed detached house for sale, Elmer Sands, Bognor Regis Picture: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Dining room

Four bed detached house for sale, Elmer Sands, Bognor Regis Picture: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
MichelinIsle of Wight
Next Page
Page 1 of 3