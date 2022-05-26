The property has an ocean liner shape and is situated on the sought-after Elmer Sands Private Estate and has been sympathetically refurbished and extended by the existing owners.The home is arranged over three floors. The dining room, kitchen and a double bedroom with en-suite are on the ground floor.On the first floor is a further three bedroom, as well as a family bathroom. The principal reception is located on the top floor of the property and offers 360 degree views from the balconies.
Its views take in the Isle of Wight to the west and Beachy Head to the east.
The house is on the market for a guide price of £1,100,000 with Henry Adams – Middleton-On-Sea on Zoopla