Haslingbourne Lane, Petworth

Take a look at this eight bedroom house with paddock and stables

The home in Petworth is a substantial Sir Norman Shaw designed Victorian villa.

By Charlotte Harding
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 4:25 pm

It has far reaching southerly views, and is nestled in the heart of the South Downs National Park.

The eight bedroom homes offers an adaptable family accommodation plus equestrian facilities.

It is set over three floors with the second floor comprising three bedrooms, sitting room, kitchen and bathroom.

The other floors have a flower room, library, study, living room, the remaining bedrooms, family bath and master with ensuite dressing room and bathroom.

It is on the market for £4,500,000 with house on Zoopla.

Haslingbourne Lane, Petworth

Lots of big windows taking in the view.

Haslingbourne Lane, Petworth

Home is in Petworth

Haslingbourne Lane, Petworth

Hallway.

Haslingbourne Lane, Petworth

Lots of living space

