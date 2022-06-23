It has far reaching southerly views, and is nestled in the heart of the South Downs National Park.

The eight bedroom homes offers an adaptable family accommodation plus equestrian facilities.

It is set over three floors with the second floor comprising three bedrooms, sitting room, kitchen and bathroom.

The other floors have a flower room, library, study, living room, the remaining bedrooms, family bath and master with ensuite dressing room and bathroom.

It is on the market for £4,500,000 with house on Zoopla.

1. Haslingbourne Lane, Petworth Lots of big windows taking in the view. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Haslingbourne Lane, Petworth Home is in Petworth Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Haslingbourne Lane, Petworth Hallway. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Haslingbourne Lane, Petworth Lots of living space Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales