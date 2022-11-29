This Grade II listed period cottage has been recently extended but still retains much of its character and charm.

The end terrace cottage is conveniently situated on the outskirts of the city.

Although it has been extensively extended and updated it retains much of the charm and character of a bygone age, with a wealth of exposed ceiling beams and low ceilings.

The accommodation on the ground floor consists of a sitting room with fireplace and log burner, a kitchen/dining room, study/ground floor bedroom and cloakroom. On the first floor two bedrooms can be found along with a `Jack and Jill’ bathroom/WC. A staircase leads off the principal bedroom to a loft room.

Outside there is off-road parking for two cars at the front and a side pedestrian access to the rear garden where there is a small enclosed paved area leading to a long southerly facing garden which is mainly laid to lawn. At the rear of the garden is a timber garden studio which is currently used as an office with electricity and is insulated in both the roof and walls. The neighbouring properties have a pedestrian right of way between the paved area and main garden.

The property is on the market for a guide price of £395,000 with Henry Adams - Chichester on Zoopla.

