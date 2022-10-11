The Light House, on Chestnut Avenue, Chichester – a light and airy home with a soft palette throughout.

The bright and spacious reception hall/dining area has a welcoming feel with a striking oak and glass stairway that allows glimpses to the airy, upper level and the soaring double height ceiling. The ground floor accommodation offers a vast open-plan reception area, extending into an oak-framed sitting room with oak flooring. This is flooded with natural light courtesy of skylight apertures in the vaulted and beamed ceiling, and walls comprising windows and doors. Seating is centred around a woodburning stove and the open views to the outside blur the boundary between house and garden.

Fitted with sleek, white cabinetry, topped with Corian work surfaces, the kitchen features integrated Neff appliances and an island unit. The relaxed breakfast area alongside with bifolding doors with electric blinds opens onto the terrace. A further ground floor Snug/Bedroom 2 is on this level with extensive storage and smart en suite bathroom offering the opportunity for downstairs living.

A cloakroom and utility room complete the ground floor accommodation.

On the first floor, the luxurious principal bedroom features a glass Juliette balcony overlooking the garden and also benefits from a dressing room and stylish en suite bathroom. There are two further dual aspect bedrooms at this level, both with exceptionally smart en suite facilities. Underfloor heating runs throughout the property.

The four bedroom property is on the market for £1,750,000 with Strutt & Parker - Chichester on Zoopla.

