The house in Cherry Tree Close, Salvington, Worthing is set over four floors and is situated in a cul-de-sac position.

On the ground floor there is the reception hall, cloakroom, storage, study, triple aspect lounge and westerly double doors to rear garden, there is also an open plan kitchen dining room with breakfast bar.

The first floor landing gives access to four double bedrooms and a family bathroom with separate shower. The master bedroom suite boasts spacious ensuite shower room/WC and walk in wardrobe/dressing room with bedrooms one and two enjoying a stunning westerly view of open farmland.

The second floor has storage and a double aspect bedroom, offering farmland views, access to eaves storage and the space and provision to add a further bathroom/ensuite.

The lower ground floor gives internal access to the garage, a utility room, good sized games room and family room with storage area. The lower ground floor also has potential to convert and use as an annex.

Outside, the property sits on a generous plot with a particularly frontage of lawned areas and extensive parking area that leads to the large, integral garage with electric door, power and light. Side access leads to the westerly facing rear garden with lawned and patio areas, backing directly onto and providing stunning views of open farmland.

The five bedroom house is on the market for £1,400,000 with Michael Jones Estate Agents on Zoopla

