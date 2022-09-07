Situated in Church Street, Littlehampton, this property is in a perfect location just seconds outside the town centre.

The four-bedroom family home has two bathrooms, three reception rooms and a sunny rear garden.

The property still has many of its original features which gives it its charm, including flagstone floors, exposed beams and fireplaces.

Some updating may be required, subject to planning consents.The property can be viewed on Zoopla.

1. Four bed semi-detached house in Littlehampton A fantastic Grade II Listed cottage with loads of character features including flagstone floors and fireplaces. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Four bed semi-detached house in Littlehampton Exposed brick and flagstone floors gives the kitchen a very traditional feel. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Four bed semi-detached house in Littlehampton The property is in a perfect location due to its proximity to the town centre. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Four bed semi-detached house in Littlehampton Exposed beams give the property a beautiful, rustic appearance. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales