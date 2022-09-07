Edit Account-Sign Out
Take a look inside this enchanting four-bedroom home in Littlehampton on the market for £590,000

This enchanting Grade II listed semi-detached cottage with tonnes of character is on the market for £590,000.

By Megan Baker
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 6:09 pm

Situated in Church Street, Littlehampton, this property is in a perfect location just seconds outside the town centre.

The four-bedroom family home has two bathrooms, three reception rooms and a sunny rear garden.

The property still has many of its original features which gives it its charm, including flagstone floors, exposed beams and fireplaces.

Some updating may be required, subject to planning consents.The property can be viewed on Zoopla.

1. Four bed semi-detached house in Littlehampton

A fantastic Grade II Listed cottage with loads of character features including flagstone floors and fireplaces.

2. Four bed semi-detached house in Littlehampton

Exposed brick and flagstone floors gives the kitchen a very traditional feel.

3. Four bed semi-detached house in Littlehampton

The property is in a perfect location due to its proximity to the town centre.

4. Four bed semi-detached house in Littlehampton

Exposed beams give the property a beautiful, rustic appearance.

