Take a look inside this enchanting four-bedroom home in Littlehampton on the market for £590,000
This enchanting Grade II listed semi-detached cottage with tonnes of character is on the market for £590,000.
By Megan Baker
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 6:09 pm
Situated in Church Street, Littlehampton, this property is in a perfect location just seconds outside the town centre.
The four-bedroom family home has two bathrooms, three reception rooms and a sunny rear garden.
The property still has many of its original features which gives it its charm, including flagstone floors, exposed beams and fireplaces.
Some updating may be required, subject to planning consents.The property can be viewed on Zoopla.
