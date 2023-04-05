Edit Account-Sign Out
Take a look inside this exclusive property within a gated development near Horsham

This four-bedroom detached property is within an exclusive gated development near Horsham.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:33 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 17:34 BST

It is on a large plot in Vicarage Close, Colgate, and is on the market through agents Purple Bricks with a guide price of £925,000.

There is a large well-established garden and a driveway providing off road parking for several cars which leads to a double garage.

There is a spacious sitting room with plenty of space for sofas and chairs to relax in.

There is a spacious sitting room with plenty of space for sofas and chairs to relax in.

There is a separate dining room

There is a separate dining room

The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted in an extensive range of base and wall units with complementary working surfaces and integrated appliances.. There is a separate utility room with appliance space.

The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted in an extensive range of base and wall units with complementary working surfaces and integrated appliances.. There is a separate utility room with appliance space.

The front door opens to a large reception hall and useful downstairs cloakroom.

The front door opens to a large reception hall and useful downstairs cloakroom.

