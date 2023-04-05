Take a look inside this exclusive property within a gated development near Horsham

This four-bedroom detached property is within an exclusive gated development near Horsham.
It is on a large plot in Vicarage Close, Colgate, and is on the market through agents Purple Bricks with a guide price of £925,000.
There is a large well-established garden and a driveway providing off road parking for several cars which leads to a double garage.
There is a spacious sitting room with plenty of space for sofas and chairs to relax in. Photo: Contributed
There is a separate dining room Photo: Contributed
The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted in an extensive range of base and wall units with complementary working surfaces and integrated appliances.. There is a separate utility room with appliance space. Photo: Contributed
The front door opens to a large reception hall and useful downstairs cloakroom. Photo: Contributed