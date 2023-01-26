This four bedroom Aldwick property boasts amazing living space and a garden to match.
Retaining many characteristic features from it’s origins, including 9’2 ceiling height and deep sash windows, this charming home creates light and airy accommodation complemented with the modern comforts.The Aldwick Bay private estate was originally created in the late 1920s and has evolved throughout the years to provide a safe and tranquil residential setting with access to the privately owned beach. Originally designed to provide city dwellers the perfect coastal escape, the Aldwick Bay Estate has become one of the most sought after areas to reside in along this coastal stretch.
On the ground floor there is a home office, living room, sun room, kitchen/diner with pantry, utilty and a sitting room as well as access to the garage.
Upstairs there are four bedrooms a family bathroom and master with ensuite, there is also a roof terrace.
It is on the market for a guide price of £1,325,000 with Coastguards on Zoopla
1. Aldwick Bay property
To the rear there is a generous raised sun terrace, lawn, established hedgerow which provides screening from neighbouring properties, two timber storage sheds and well stocked mature beds and borders.
Photo: Zoopla
2. Home in Aldwick Bay
Externally the property offers a well tended garden approached via double gates providing secure on-site parking for several cars leading to the garage and front door.
Photo: Zoopla
3. Aldwick Bay
The front door leads into a very welcoming light and airy entrance hall with 9’ 2 ceiling height along with exposed wood flooring, a feature carpeted original oak panelled staircase to the first floor with high level double glazed window to the rear, under stair cupboard, under stair cloaks hanging recess and a natural light double glazed door to the rear providing access into the rear garden. Doors lead to the kitchen/dining room, living room and ground floor cloakroom with an obscure double glazed window to the side, close coupled WC. and wall mounted wash basin.
Photo: Zoopla
4. Aldwick Bay home
A doorway leads from the kitchen to the side into the useful utility room where there are further fitted units, work surface with inset single drainer sink, space and plumbing for a washing machine, wall mounted gas boiler and fitted shallow shelved storage cupboard. In addition there is a useful walk-in pantry cupboard measuring. A double glazed door and window leads from the utility room to the side into a side courtyard area with gate to the front, pathway to the rear garden and timber wood stores. From the utility room a further door leads into the adjoining garage measuringand a dual aspect hobbies/sitting room at the rear which provides access on to the sun terrace via a double glazed door with matching flank panelling to the side and a double glazed window to the rear.
Photo: Zoopla