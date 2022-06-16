The property’s sitting rooms has a feature fireplace and square bay window. Double doors lead to the conservatory, which is being using as a dining room, that overlooks the garden and leads onto the patio area.

The kitchen/breakfast room is triple-aspect, also on the ground floor is a cloakroom and staircase leading to the first-floor.

The home has four bedrooms all of which have built-in wardrobe cupboards, on the first floor there is also a family shower room.

The front bedrooms enjoy far reaching views over the development whilst those to the rear overlook the truly delightful gardens.The southerly facing rear gardens are bounded on two sides by mature Beech hedging. It is laid predominately to lawn with flower and shrub beds with hedging to the boundaries.Adjacent to the side and rear of the home is an extended paved and cobbled patio area.To the front of the property there is a further lawned garden with a shrub bed adjacent to the home and a path and steps lead down to the parking area.

The property is on the market for a guide price of £545,000 with Southdown Property Solutions on Zoopla

