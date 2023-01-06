Take a look inside this £15.7 million 10-bed country house near Horsham

This 10-bed country house is set in 78 acres of countryside near Horsham with spectacular views across to the North Downs.

The property – Maybanks at Cox Green north of Rudgwick – is a hidden gem and on the market with a guide price of £15,700,000.

As well as 10/11 bedrooms, it has six bathrooms and five reception rooms, extensive gardens and grounds, an all-weather tennis court and permission to extend the main house further – and for a substantial swimming pool/leisure complex and garage/stable block.

There is also an option of acquiring six additional estate houses.

The property can be accessed by two separate long sweeping driveways and has an exceptional level of privacy.

Due to its elevated position, it also has far-reaching views over its own land and surrounding countryside.The house is in the midst of renovation and improvement but continues to provide excellent family living and entertaining space.

The many interesting and original features include a welcoming reception hall with painted wood-panelled walls, flagstone floor, bay window with built-in window seat, and inglenook fireplace.

It also has a galleried dining room, a turret viewing room, cellar, ornate cornicing, sash windows and impressive fireplaces.

View the property, on sale through Strutt & Parker

