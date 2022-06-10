The three bedroom Dolphin Quay home is on the market for £2,250,000. Picture: Jackson-Stops, Chichester

Take a look inside this £2.25m Emsworth home with its own private jetty and a unique wrapping window

This £2,250,000 home boasts ‘breathtaking’ views over Dolphin Lake in Emsworth.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Friday, 10th June 2022, 9:58 am

On the market with Jackson-Stops, Chichester, the three bedroom, three bathroom house in Dolphin Quay, Queen Street, also has exclusive use of a private jetty for private mooring.

The house also has underfloor heating, Sylvarna kitchens with integrated appliances, Duravit bathroom fittings, and flooring comprising a mix of engineered oak, tiling and carpets.

The Quay side edge with a unique wrapping window, and anti-glare and solar glass has been used on south facing windows to reduce any glare.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Festival of Speed 2022: Formula 1 teams coming to Goodwood’s summer celebration of motorsport

SEE ALSO: Greg James at Goodwood: BBC Radio 1 DJ to headline Three Friday Nights with Annie Mac and Carl Cox

Undefined: readMore

1. The three bedroom Dolphin Quay home is on the market for £2,250,000. Picture: Jackson-Stops, Chichester

The three bedroom Dolphin Quay home is on the market for £2,250,000. Picture: Jackson-Stops, Chichester

Photo: Contrib

Photo Sales

2. The three bedroom Dolphin Quay home is on the market for £2,250,000. Picture: Jackson-Stops, Chichester

The three bedroom Dolphin Quay home is on the market for £2,250,000. Picture: Jackson-Stops, Chichester

Photo: Contrib

Photo Sales

3. The three bedroom Dolphin Quay home is on the market for £2,250,000. Picture: Jackson-Stops, Chichester

The three bedroom Dolphin Quay home is on the market for £2,250,000. Picture: Jackson-Stops, Chichester

Photo: Contrib

Photo Sales

4. The three bedroom Dolphin Quay home is on the market for £2,250,000. Picture: Jackson-Stops, Chichester

The three bedroom Dolphin Quay home is on the market for £2,250,000. Picture: Jackson-Stops, Chichester

Photo: Contrib

Photo Sales
Emsworth
Next Page
Page 1 of 5