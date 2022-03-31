Take a look inside this recently modernised 1930s home

Through the front door there is an entrance vestibule which had a WC and leads through into a large living room with doors that open out onto the garden. From here you can go through the large open plan kitchen dining room with separate utility room and boiler room.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, the master bedroom has a dressing room and ensuite, the second bedroom has a ensuite and dressing room and bedroom three also has an ensuite. There is also a family bathroom.

Externally the property has extensive on-site parking for several cars, an adjoining garage with electrically operated doors front and rear and a recently landscaped fully enclosed rear garden with store, feature wood store and hot tub.

The four bed detached house in West Drive, Aldwick Bay Estate, Aldwick is on the market for £1,350,000 with Coastguards on Zoopla

