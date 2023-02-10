Edit Account-Sign Out
This six-bedroom property in central Horsham retains many of its Art Deco-style features

Take a look inside this six-bedroom Art Deco-style house in central Horsham

A six-bedroom Art Deco-style detached house in central Horsham has just gone on the market.

By Sarah Page
3 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 2:56pm

It is situated in North Parade and, as well as six bedrooms, has four bathrooms, four reception rooms and a large garden with a gated driveway.

It is on sale through agents Henry Adams with a guide price of £1,425,000.

This property retains many of its original art-deco features and has a well thought out blend of living and bedroom space arranged over two floors.

1. Art Deco home

A reception hallway has a set of stylish double glass doors which open into a study providing an ideal work from home space.

Photo: Contributed

2. Art deco home

The main sitting room which has a double aspect and centres around a working fireplace.

Photo: Contributed

3. Art deco home

The main social hub of the family home is the kitchen/family/dining room which has a sky lantern ceiling providing a superb degree of light and there are also excellent views out over the rear garden. There is a separate preparation island which doubles as a sit up breakfast bar which is ideal for social occasions.

Photo: Contributed

4. Art deco home

The kitchen also has doors opening onto the rear garden terrace.

Photo: Contributed

