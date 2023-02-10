Take a look inside this six-bedroom Art Deco-style house in central Horsham
A six-bedroom Art Deco-style detached house in central Horsham has just gone on the market.
By Sarah Page
3 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 2:56pm
It is situated in North Parade and, as well as six bedrooms, has four bathrooms, four reception rooms and a large garden with a gated driveway.
It is on sale through agents Henry Adams with a guide price of £1,425,000.
This property retains many of its original art-deco features and has a well thought out blend of living and bedroom space arranged over two floors.
