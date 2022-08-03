'Gospel Hall', in the heart of Tarring Village, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, one reception room, a driveway large enough to fit two cars, stunning gardens and original brick built outbuildings.

Built in the early 1800s, the historic building has been restored to combine a wonderful mixture of originality with contemporary design, but still has its original exposed beams.The entrance hall is bright, warm and welcoming, providing a cloaks cupboard and modern guest toilet facilities. The main reception area, is flooded by beams of natural light, through architecturally designed windows.

The open plan living space provides plenty of space to enjoy and unwind.

The South East facing garden attracts the sun all day and is a wonderful escape to enjoy, particularly in the summer months.

The house is a prominent feature of the High Street and local amenities include a fine dining restaurant, pubs and cafes.

'Gospel Hall' is situated in High Street, Tarring, Worthing, West Sussex, BN14.

Sold by Mishons. Photos and details from Zoopla.

1. Four-bed detached house for sale in High Street, Tarring. This house is on the market for offers over £1,325,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Four-bed detached house for sale in High Street, Tarring. This house is on the market for offers over £1,325,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Four-bed detached house for sale in High Street, Tarring. This house is on the market for offers over £1,325,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Four-bed detached house for sale in High Street, Tarring. This house is on the market for offers over £1,325,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales