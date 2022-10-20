Take a look inside this stunning four-bedroom property in Littlehampton - on the market for under £400,000
This stunning four-bedroom home has plenty of room for a family and has held on to many features of its traditional Victorian appearance – it is on the market for less than £400,000.
Situated in Purbeck Place, Littlehampton, the four-bedroom Victorian home is set in a wonderful position with the riverside, seafront and train station all within a two-minute walk away.
The property benefits from many character features, including two working fireplaces in the lounge and dining room, stylish radiators in-keeping with the era, double glazed sash windows and a landscaped private rear garden.
The accommodation comprises a spacious entrance hall with access to all principle downstairs rooms and understairs storage; a cosy lounge to the front featuring a west-facing bay window and attractive working fireplace; a separate good size dining room also benefitting from a working fireplace and access to the rear garden, as well as a modern dual aspect kitchen with a comprehensive range of fitted units and a door to the rear garden.
The tasteful decor throughout is combined with modern comforts including gas central heating, a modern fitted kitchen, a luxury bathroom with a double shower and a free standing claw foot bath, another separate WC and a driveway with an electric car charging point – making this a fantastic home or weekend retreat by the seaside.
Outside, the rear garden is private with a couple of seating areas and is easily maintained.
To the front, there is a driveway and an electrical car charging point.
All information and photos are courtesy of Zoopla. The property is on the market with estate agents Graham Butt.