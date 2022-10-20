Situated in Purbeck Place, Littlehampton, the four-bedroom Victorian home is set in a wonderful position with the riverside, seafront and train station all within a two-minute walk away.

The property benefits from many character features, including two working fireplaces in the lounge and dining room, stylish radiators in-keeping with the era, double glazed sash windows and a landscaped private rear garden.

The accommodation comprises a spacious entrance hall with access to all principle downstairs rooms and understairs storage; a cosy lounge to the front featuring a west-facing bay window and attractive working fireplace; a separate good size dining room also benefitting from a working fireplace and access to the rear garden, as well as a modern dual aspect kitchen with a comprehensive range of fitted units and a door to the rear garden.

The tasteful decor throughout is combined with modern comforts including gas central heating, a modern fitted kitchen, a luxury bathroom with a double shower and a free standing claw foot bath, another separate WC and a driveway with an electric car charging point – making this a fantastic home or weekend retreat by the seaside.

Outside, the rear garden is private with a couple of seating areas and is easily maintained.

To the front, there is a driveway and an electrical car charging point.

All information and photos are courtesy of Zoopla. The property is on the market with estate agents Graham Butt.

Take a look inside this stunning four-bedroom property in Littlehampton - on the market for under £400,000.

The modern dual aspect kitchen has a comprehensive range of fitted units and a door to the rear garden.

Another view of the garden.

The property has a spectacular bathroom with a claw foot roll top bath, a double shower, a pedestal sink, and a traditional high level toilet, as well as an an additional separate toilet.