This extended detached family property is situated within the village of Mannings Heath and is currently on sale with a guide price of £550,000This extended detached family property is situated within the village of Mannings Heath and is currently on sale with a guide price of £550,000
Take a look inside this stylish three-bedroom detached property in a village near Horsham

This stylish three-bedroom detached property in a quiet cul-de-sac on the outskirts of Horsham has just gone on the market.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 21st Dec 2023, 16:15 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 16:29 GMT

It’s a beautifully presented home in Ryecroft Meadow, Mannings Heath, and is on sale with a guide price of £550,000.

It is set back from the road with driveway parking and 16ft garage as well as a large secluded rear garden leading from a conservatory.

It is on sale through agents Harris Wickens. See www.harriswickens.co.uk Telephone 01403 453058

See also www.zoopla.co.uk

The front garden is mainly lawn with a gated side access leading through to the mature, private rear garden

1. Rear garden

The front garden is mainly lawn with a gated side access leading through to the mature, private rear garden Photo: Contributed

The kitchen is fitted with a stylish range of floor and wall mounted units, with a selection of integrated appliances and a breakfast bar, whilst also offering space for a dining table, which makes it the perfect room for entertaining

2. Kitchen/diner

The kitchen is fitted with a stylish range of floor and wall mounted units, with a selection of integrated appliances and a breakfast bar, whilst also offering space for a dining table, which makes it the perfect room for entertaining Photo: Contributed

The living room is a great size with a large window overlooking the front garden, that floods the room with natural light. There is also a central wood burning stove which gives theroom a cosy feeling on those winter evenings

3. Living room

The living room is a great size with a large window overlooking the front garden, that floods the room with natural light. There is also a central wood burning stove which gives theroom a cosy feeling on those winter evenings Photo: Contributed

The family room measures over 18ft in length and provides enormous flexibility. It could be an occasional/fourth bedroom, but is currently divided into two spaces, and is used as a snug for the children and a home office

4. Family room

The family room measures over 18ft in length and provides enormous flexibility. It could be an occasional/fourth bedroom, but is currently divided into two spaces, and is used as a snug for the children and a home office Photo: Contributed

