Take a look inside this stylish three-bedroom detached property in a village near Horsham

This stylish three-bedroom detached property in a quiet cul-de-sac on the outskirts of Horsham has just gone on the market.
It’s a beautifully presented home in Ryecroft Meadow, Mannings Heath, and is on sale with a guide price of £550,000.
It is set back from the road with driveway parking and 16ft garage as well as a large secluded rear garden leading from a conservatory.
See also www.zoopla.co.uk
1. Rear garden
The front garden is mainly lawn with a gated side access leading through to the mature, private rear garden Photo: Contributed
2. Kitchen/diner
The kitchen is fitted with a stylish range of floor and wall mounted units, with a selection of integrated appliances and a breakfast bar, whilst also offering space for a dining table, which makes it the perfect room for entertaining Photo: Contributed
3. Living room
The living room is a great size with a large window overlooking the front garden, that floods the room with natural light. There is also a central wood burning stove which gives theroom a cosy feeling on those winter evenings Photo: Contributed
4. Family room
The family room measures over 18ft in length and provides enormous flexibility. It could be an occasional/fourth bedroom, but is currently divided into two spaces, and is used as a snug for the children and a home office Photo: Contributed