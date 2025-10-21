Taylor Wimpey invites Hassocks buyers to open house event

A typical street scene at Friars Oak in Hassocks

Taylor Wimpey South Thames is encouraging prospective buyers to visit its Friars Oak development for an exclusive look at its brand new two, three and four bedroom homes that are ready to move into this Christmas.

The housebuilder is hosting a ‘Move in this Christmas’ event at its Friars Oak development in Hassocks on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th October, from 10am to 5pm.

With several homes complete and ready, prospective buyers can look forward to starting life and celebrating Christmas in a new home.

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting this upcoming Move in this Christmas event for the benefit of those looking to buy in the Sussex region. Christmas is a wonderful time of year and why not celebrate your first festive season in Hassocks and become part of the community at Friars Oak?

“Our sales team will be on hand on each day to show visitors around, answer any questions about the homes at Friars Oak and the tailored incentives for applicable buyers. Spaces are limited, so please speak to our sales team to book an appointment.”