Taylor Wimpey’s Worthing development over 95% sold

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties is delighted to announce it has sold over 95% of the homes at its Barley Grange development in Worthing. The popular development which has just three and four bedroom homes remaining, is perfect for first time buyers, growing families and downsizers all looking for that perfect place to call home.

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We’re so pleased that Barley Grange is now 95% sold with only five homes left. It’s been very exciting to watch this community flourish and we’re delighted to see it near completion.

“This is the last chance for homebuyers to join this popular community. We encourage anyone who is interested in moving to West Sussex to book an appointment with our friendly sales team to avoid disappointment and to find out more about the three bedroom Byford and Marsdale and four bedroom Trusdale homes we have available.”

Situated on the outskirts of the seaside town of Worthing, Barley Grange is just an eight minute drive from Goring-by-sea Beach and is close to South Downs National Park for family days out and pleasant walks. For those looking to travel further afield, the A27 offers convenient access to the vibrant seaside cities of Brighton and Portsmouth. Additionally, West Worthing train station and Worthing train station are just over a mile away, with regular services to London.

Barley Grange street scene

The three bedroom Byford and Marsdale house types both feature an open plan kitchen and dining area, a cloakroom and full height cupboard under the stairs for extra storage space, two double bedrooms, and a third room which could be used as another bedroom, an office, or nursery. The Marsdale has French doors leading from its sizable front living room to the rear garden, whereas the Byford’s kitchen opens out into the garden, perfect for hosting family and friends at summer barbecues.

The four bedroom Trusdale home is ideal for growing families with a large kitchen/diner, a spacious living room with French doors leading into the garden, and a full height cupboard under the stairs, a cloakroom, and a utility room for extra storage space.