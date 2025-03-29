Property Solvers’ speed of sale tool has revealed that it’s taking an average of 18.93 weeks to sell a property in the RH postcode.

Updated monthly, the latest dataset analysed over 591 property sales across the region between March 2024 and March 2025.

The statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s leading property portals to the point it’s marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry.

In the top 10 areas, Property Solvers revealed that homes took 125.90 days (17.99 weeks) to sell on average.

Ruban Selvanayagam, co-founder of Property Solvers, said: “While the area's sale times remain in line with historical trends, there are encouraging signs that greater adoption of tech-driven efficiencies by industry stakeholders will help reduce transaction lengths.

“A key example is improving the accessibility and transparency of property-related data, making transactions more seamless.”

“It’s also worth noting that many buyers have been pushing for their transactions to complete before 1st April given the reintroduction of the 2% Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) band.”

1 . The 10 fastest selling postcodes for house sales in the North Sussex, Dorking, Reigate and Tandridge areas revealed The fastest selling areas for property in the Crawley, Horsham, Mid Sussex, Dorking, Reigate and Tandridge areas have been revealed. Photo: Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images

2 . Pulborough - RH20 It took an average of 119 days to sell a property in the RH20 postcode, based on the sale of 31 homes from March 2024 and March 2025. Photo: Google

3 . Dorking - RH5 It took an average of 122 days to sell a property in the RH5 postcode, based on the sale of 23 homes from March 2024 and March 2025. Photo: Google

4 . Burgess Hill - RH15 It took an average of 126 days to sell a property in the RH15 postcode, based on the sale of 54 homes from March 2024 and March 2025. Photo: Google