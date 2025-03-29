Property Solvers’ speed of sale tool has revealed that it’s taking an average of 18.37 weeks to sell a property in the BN postcode.

Updated monthly, the latest dataset analysed over 984 property sales across the region between March 2024 and March 2025.

The statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s leading property portals to the point it’s marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry.

In the top 10 areas, Property Solvers revealed that homes took 121.20 days (17.31 weeks) to sell on average.

Ruban Selvanayagam, co-founder of Property Solvers, said: “While these sale times remain in line with historical trends, there are encouraging signs that greater adoption of tech-driven efficiencies by industry stakeholders will help reduce transaction lengths.

“A key example is improving the accessibility and transparency of property-related data, making transactions more seamless.”

“It’s also worth noting that many buyers have been pushing for their transactions to complete before 1st April given the reintroduction of the 2% Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) band.”

1 . The 10 fastest selling postcodes for house sales in the Worthing, Eastbourne, Lewes and Brighton areas revealed The fastest selling areas for property in the Worthing, Eastbourne, Lewes and Brighton areas have been revealed. Photo: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

2 . Hove - BN3 It took an average of 115 days to sell a property in the BN3 postcode, based on the sale of 42 homes from March 2024 and March 2025. Photo: Google

3 . Eastbourne - BN23 It took an average of 118 days to sell a property in the BN23 postcode, based on the sale of 59 homes from March 2024 and March 2025. Photo: Google