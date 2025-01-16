New figures reveal the priciest Hastings streets in which properties were sold during 2024 | Pictures: GoogleNew figures reveal the priciest Hastings streets in which properties were sold during 2024 | Pictures: Google
The 10 Hastings streets where the most expensive properties were bought in 2024

Published 16th Jan 2025, 08:52 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 12:35 BST
New figures reveal the priciest Hastings streets in which properties were sold during 2024.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 10 residential streets where properties were sold for more than £750,000.

A property in Park Avenue was sold for £750,000 on March 21

1. Park Avenue - £750,000

A property in Park Avenue was sold for £750,000 on March 21 Photo: Google

A property in Colliers Road was sold for £810,000 on July 19.

2. Collier Road - £810,000

A property in Colliers Road was sold for £810,000 on July 19. Photo: Google

A property in Ashburnham Road was sold for £85,000 on March 21.

3. Ashburnham Road - £850,000

A property in Ashburnham Road was sold for £85,000 on March 21. Photo: Google

A property in Priory Avenue was sold for £850,000 on April 19.

4. Priory Avenue - £850,000

A property in Priory Avenue was sold for £850,000 on April 19. Photo: Google

