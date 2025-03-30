Property Solvers’ speed of sale tool has revealed that it’s taking an average of 18.93 weeks to sell a property in the RH postcode.
Updated monthly, the latest dataset analysed over 591 property sales across the region between March 2024 and March 2025.
The statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s leading property portals to the point it’s marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry.
In the bottom 10 postcodes, the data showed that properties were taking 139.10 days (19.87 weeks) to sell on average.
Ruban Selvanayagam, co-founder of Property Solvers, said: “While the area's sale times remain in line with historical trends, there are encouraging signs that greater adoption of tech-driven efficiencies by industry stakeholders will help reduce transaction lengths.
“A key example is improving the accessibility and transparency of property-related data, making transactions more seamless.”
“It’s also worth noting that many buyers have been pushing for their transactions to complete before 1st April given the reintroduction of the 2% Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) band.”
