New figures have revealed the Eastbourne streets in which the most expensive properties were sold during 2024.

The 11 Eastbourne roads where the most expensive properties were bought in 2024

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 17th Jan 2025, 07:55 GMT
New figures reveal the Eastbourne roads in which the most expensive properties were sold during 2024.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 11 residential streets where properties were sold for more than £1,050,000.

A property in Cavendish Place was sold for £1,050,000 on May 22

1. Google

A property in Cavendish Place was sold for £1,050,000 on May 22 Photo: Cavendish Place - £1,050,000

A property in Prideaux Road was sold for £1,050,000 on June 26

2. Prideaux Road - £1,050,000

A property in Prideaux Road was sold for £1,050,000 on June 26 Photo: Google

A property in The Ridgeway was sold for £1,050,000 on April 12

3. The Ridgeway - £1,050,000

A property in The Ridgeway was sold for £1,050,000 on April 12 Photo: Google

A property in Prideaux Road was sold for £1,060,000 on July 30

4. Prideaux Road - £1,060,000

A property in Prideaux Road was sold for £1,060,000 on July 30 Photo: google

