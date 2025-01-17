The 11 Eastbourne roads where the most expensive properties were bought in 2024

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The list below details the 11 residential streets where properties were sold for more than £1,050,000.
1. Google
A property in Cavendish Place was sold for £1,050,000 on May 22 Photo: Cavendish Place - £1,050,000
2. Prideaux Road - £1,050,000
A property in Prideaux Road was sold for £1,050,000 on June 26 Photo: Google
3. The Ridgeway - £1,050,000
A property in The Ridgeway was sold for £1,050,000 on April 12 Photo: Google
4. Prideaux Road - £1,060,000
A property in Prideaux Road was sold for £1,060,000 on July 30 Photo: google
