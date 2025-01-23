The 11 Haywards Heath streets where the most expensive properties were bought in 2024

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The list below details the 10 residential streets where properties were sold for more than £1,450,000.
1. High Beeches Lane - £1,450,000
A property in High Beeches Lane sold for £1,450,000 on July 18 Photo: Google
2. Lewes Road - £1,470,000
A property in Lewes Road sold for £1,470,000 on March 19 Photo: Google
3. Lewes Road - £1,505,000
A property in Lewes Road sold for £1,505,000 on May 24 Photo: Google
4. Dukes Road - £1,550,000
A property in Dukes Road sold for £1,550,000 on October 28 Photo: Google
