New figures have revealed the roads in Haywards Heath where the most expensive properties were sold in 2024 | Pictures: GoogleNew figures have revealed the roads in Haywards Heath where the most expensive properties were sold in 2024 | Pictures: Google
New figures have revealed the roads in Haywards Heath where the most expensive properties were sold in 2024 | Pictures: Google

The 11 Haywards Heath streets where the most expensive properties were bought in 2024

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 09:15 GMT
New figures have revealed the priciest Haywards Heath roads in which properties were sold during 2024.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 10 residential streets where properties were sold for more than £1,450,000.

A property in High Beeches Lane sold for £1,450,000 on July 18

1. High Beeches Lane - £1,450,000

A property in High Beeches Lane sold for £1,450,000 on July 18 Photo: Google

A property in Lewes Road sold for £1,470,000 on March 19

2. Lewes Road - £1,470,000

A property in Lewes Road sold for £1,470,000 on March 19 Photo: Google

A property in Lewes Road sold for £1,505,000 on May 24

3. Lewes Road - £1,505,000

A property in Lewes Road sold for £1,505,000 on May 24 Photo: Google

A property in Dukes Road sold for £1,550,000 on October 28

4. Dukes Road - £1,550,000

A property in Dukes Road sold for £1,550,000 on October 28 Photo: Google

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Haywards Heath
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice