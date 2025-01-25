The 11 Lewes streets where the cheapest properties were bought in 2024

By Matt Pole
Published 25th Jan 2025, 16:14 BST
New figures have revealed the cheapest Lewes roads in which properties were sold during 2024.

The list below details the 11 residential streets where properties were sold for less than £300,000.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

New figures have revealed the cheapest Lewes roads in which properties were sold during 2024 Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A property in Hawkenbury Way sold for £177,750 on July 23

2. Hawkenbury Way - £177,750

A property in Hawkenbury Way sold for £177,750 on July 23 Photo: Google

A property in New Road sold for £290,000 on July 26

3. New Road - £290,000

A property in New Road sold for £290,000 on July 26 Photo: Google

A property in Little East Street sold for £154,000 on April 17

4. Little East Street - £154,000

A property in Little East Street sold for £154,000 on April 17 Photo: Google

