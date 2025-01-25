The list below details the 11 residential streets where properties were sold for less than £300,000.
Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
1. The 11 Lewes streets where the cheapest properties were bought in 2024
New figures have revealed the cheapest Lewes roads in which properties were sold during 2024 Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
2. Hawkenbury Way - £177,750
A property in Hawkenbury Way sold for £177,750 on July 23 Photo: Google
3. New Road - £290,000
A property in New Road sold for £290,000 on July 26 Photo: Google
4. Little East Street - £154,000
A property in Little East Street sold for £154,000 on April 17 Photo: Google
