The 11 most expensive Crawley streets in which to buy a property throughout 2024

Mark Dunford
Editor and Head of Sport

Published 15th Jan 2025, 07:54 BST
New figures reveal the priciest Crawley streets in which properties were sold during 2024.

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1-December 31.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 11 residential streets where properties were sold for more than £1 million.

For information, the most expensive building sold in Crawley in 2024 was The Leonardo Building in Crawley Business Quarter, Fleming Way. It sold for £25,307,149.

A property in Brookhill Road was sold for £1,000,000 on October 18

1. Brookhill Road - £1,000,000

A property in Brookhill Road was sold for £1,000,000 on October 18 Photo: google

A property in Oswald Norris Way (Woodgate, Pease Pottage) was sold for £1,050,000 on January 22.

2. Oswald Norris Way - £1,050,000

A property in Oswald Norris Way (Woodgate, Pease Pottage) was sold for £1,050,000 on January 22. Photo: Google

A property in Daisy Mead (Woodgate, Pease Pottage) was sold for £1,110,000 on January 22.

3. Daisy Mead - £1,110,000

A property in Daisy Mead (Woodgate, Pease Pottage) was sold for £1,110,000 on January 22. Photo: google

A property in Hophurst Hill sold for £1,235,000 on January 7

4. Hophurst Hill - £1,235,000

A property in Hophurst Hill sold for £1,235,000 on January 7 Photo: Google

