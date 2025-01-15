The 11 most expensive Crawley streets in which to buy a property throughout 2024

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1-December 31.
Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The list below details the 11 residential streets where properties were sold for more than £1 million.
For information, the most expensive building sold in Crawley in 2024 was The Leonardo Building in Crawley Business Quarter, Fleming Way. It sold for £25,307,149.
1 / 3