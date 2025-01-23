The 12 Angmering, East Preston and Rustington streets where the most expensive properties were bought in 2024

The figures are collated from HM Land Registry statistics and cover Angmering, East Preston and Rustington for the period January 1 to December 31, 2024.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 12 streets where homes cost £830,000 or more, from the lowest-priced property upwards to the highest.

1 . East Preston A property in Coastal Road, East Preston, was sold for £830,000 on November 1 Photo: Google

2 . East Preston A property in Sea Lane Close, East Preston, was sold for £850,000 on June 21 Photo: Google

3 . East Preston A property in South Strand, East Preston, was sold for £871,193 on August 2 Photo: Google