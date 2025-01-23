The 12 Angmering, East Preston and Rustington streets where the most expensive properties were bought in 2024

By Sam Woodman

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 11:41 BST
New figures have revealed the streets in which the priciest properties were sold during 2024.

The figures are collated from HM Land Registry statistics and cover Angmering, East Preston and Rustington for the period January 1 to December 31, 2024.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 12 streets where homes cost £830,000 or more, from the lowest-priced property upwards to the highest.

A property in Coastal Road, East Preston, was sold for £830,000 on November 1

1. East Preston

A property in Coastal Road, East Preston, was sold for £830,000 on November 1 Photo: Google

A property in Sea Lane Close, East Preston, was sold for £850,000 on June 21

2. East Preston

A property in Sea Lane Close, East Preston, was sold for £850,000 on June 21 Photo: Google

A property in South Strand, East Preston, was sold for £871,193 on August 2

3. East Preston

A property in South Strand, East Preston, was sold for £871,193 on August 2 Photo: Google

A property in Michel Grove, East Preston, was sold for £890,000 on April 22

4. East Preston

A property in Michel Grove, East Preston, was sold for £890,000 on April 22 Photo: Google

