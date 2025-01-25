The list below details the 12 residential streets where properties were sold for less than £200,000.
Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
1. The 12 Hastings streets where the cheapest properties were bought in 2024
New figures have revealed the cheapest Hastings roads in which properties were sold during 2024 Photo: Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images
2. Wellington Mews - £195,000
A property in Wellington Mews sold for £195,000 on July 29 Photo: Google
3. Manor Road - £200,000
A property in Manor Road sold for £200,000 on June 7 Photo: Google
4. Halton Terrace - £180,000
A property in Halton Terrace sold for £180,000 on February 23 Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.