The 12 Hastings streets where the cheapest properties were bought in 2024

By Matt Pole
Published 25th Jan 2025, 17:00 BST
New figures have revealed the cheapest Hastings roads in which properties were sold during 2024.

The list below details the 12 residential streets where properties were sold for less than £200,000.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

New figures have revealed the cheapest Hastings roads in which properties were sold during 2024 Photo: Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images

A property in Wellington Mews sold for £195,000 on July 29

2. Wellington Mews - £195,000

A property in Wellington Mews sold for £195,000 on July 29 Photo: Google

A property in Manor Road sold for £200,000 on June 7

3. Manor Road - £200,000

A property in Manor Road sold for £200,000 on June 7 Photo: Google

A property in Halton Terrace sold for £180,000 on February 23

4. Halton Terrace - £180,000

A property in Halton Terrace sold for £180,000 on February 23 Photo: Google

