The 13 areas of Sussex where house prices have risen fastest - one by 27.5% in a year

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 10th Jul 2025, 15:37 BST

The areas of Sussex with the fastest rising house prices have been revealed - with values soaring by more than 25% in one neighbourhood.

There were 12 places in Sussex where house prices increased by 10 per cent or more in a year, according to the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

In two of those areas, more than £70,000 was added to the value of a typical home in just 12 months.

That’s despite house prices falling in many parts of Sussex between September 2023 and September 2024, the latest period for which localised figures are available.

Below are the 13 neighbourhoods in Sussex with the biggest annual percentage increase in house prices during the year to September 2024, based on data published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2025.

They are listed in reverse order, with the area which saw the biggest increase last.

In Salvington, Worthing, the average house price rose by £36,250 to £402,500 between September 2023 and September 2024. That 9.9% increase was the 13th biggest percentage rise recorded across Sussex.

1. Salvington - 9.9%

In Salvington, Worthing, the average house price rose by £36,250 to £402,500 between September 2023 and September 2024. That 9.9% increase was the 13th biggest percentage rise recorded across Sussex. | Google Photo: Google

In Shoreham Central & Beach, the average house price rose by £40,000 to £425,000 between September 2023 and September 2024. That 10.4% increase was the 12th biggest percentage rise recorded across Sussex.

2. Shoreham Central & Beach - 10.4%

In Shoreham Central & Beach, the average house price rose by £40,000 to £425,000 between September 2023 and September 2024. That 10.4% increase was the 12th biggest percentage rise recorded across Sussex. | Google Photo: Google

In Seaford Town, the average house price rose by £27,500 to £275,000 between September 2023 and September 2024. That 11.1% increase was the 11th biggest percentage rise recorded across Sussex.

3. Seaford Town - 11.1%

In Seaford Town, the average house price rose by £27,500 to £275,000 between September 2023 and September 2024. That 11.1% increase was the 11th biggest percentage rise recorded across Sussex. | Google Photo: Google

In Fernhurst & Northchapel, Chichester, the average house price rose by £71,250 to £691,250 between September 2023 and September 2024. That 11.5% increase was the 10th biggest percentage rise recorded across Sussex.

4. Fernhurst & Northchapel - 11.5%

In Fernhurst & Northchapel, Chichester, the average house price rose by £71,250 to £691,250 between September 2023 and September 2024. That 11.5% increase was the 10th biggest percentage rise recorded across Sussex. | Google Photo: Google

