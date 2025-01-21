The 13 Lewes roads where the most expensive properties were bought in 2024

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The list below details the 13 residential streets where properties were sold for more than £1,200,000.
1. Ashcombe Lane - £1,200,000
A property in Ashcombe Lane was sold for £1,200,000 on October 11 Photo: Google
2. The Avenue - £1,225,000
A property in The Avenue was sold for £1,225,000 on March 8 Photo: Google
3. High Street - £1,250,000
A property in High Street was sold for £1,250,000 on September 4 Photo: Google
4. Church Lane - £1,300,000
A property in Church Lane was sold for £1,300,000 on March 21 Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.