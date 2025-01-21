New figures have revealed the 13 Lewes roads where the most expensive properties were sold in 2024 | Pictures: GoogleNew figures have revealed the 13 Lewes roads where the most expensive properties were sold in 2024 | Pictures: Google
The 13 Lewes roads where the most expensive properties were bought in 2024

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 21st Jan 2025, 07:45 BST
New figures have revealed the Lewes Roads in which the most expensive properties were sold during 2024.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 13 residential streets where properties were sold for more than £1,200,000.

A property in Ashcombe Lane was sold for £1,200,000 on October 11

1. Ashcombe Lane - £1,200,000

A property in Ashcombe Lane was sold for £1,200,000 on October 11 Photo: Google

A property in The Avenue was sold for £1,225,000 on March 8

2. The Avenue - £1,225,000

A property in The Avenue was sold for £1,225,000 on March 8 Photo: Google

A property in High Street was sold for £1,250,000 on September 4

3. High Street - £1,250,000

A property in High Street was sold for £1,250,000 on September 4 Photo: Google

A property in Church Lane was sold for £1,300,000 on March 21

4. Church Lane - £1,300,000

A property in Church Lane was sold for £1,300,000 on March 21 Photo: Google

