The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1-December 31.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 11 residential streets where properties were sold for more than £1.4 million.

For information, the most expensive building sold in Horsham in 2024 was St Marks Court, North Street. It sold for £12,400,000.

1 . Smithers Hill Lane - £1,400,000 A property in Smithers Hill Lane was sold for £1,000,000 on March 28 Photo: Google

2 . Emms Lane - £1,410,000 A property in Emms Lane was sold for £1,410,000 on October 15 Photo: Google

3 . Kerves Lane - £1,450,000 A property in Kerves Lane was sold for £1,450,000 on February 8 Photo: Google

4 . New Road - £1,475,000 A property in New Road was sold for £1,475,000 on August 15 Photo: Google