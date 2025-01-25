The 15 Eastbourne streets where the cheapest properties were bought in 2024

By Matt Pole
Published 25th Jan 2025, 15:37 BST
New figures have revealed the cheapest Eastbourne roads in which properties were sold during 2024.

The list below details the 15 residential streets where properties were sold for less than £200,000.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

A property in Church Lane sold for £197,000 on September 5

2. Church Lane - £197,000

A property in Church Lane sold for £197,000 on September 5 Photo: Google

A property in Green Street sold for £150,000 on April 15

3. Green Street - £150,000

A property in Green Street sold for £150,000 on April 15 Photo: Google

A property in Weavers Close sold for £124,500 on January 18

4. Weavers Close - £124,500

A property in Weavers Close sold for £124,500 on January 18 Photo: Google

