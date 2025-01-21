The 15 Worthing streets where the most expensive properties were bought in 2024

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 21st Jan 2025, 08:59 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 09:07 BST
New figures have revealed the Worthing streets in which the priciest properties were sold during 2024.

The figures are collated from HM Land Registry statistics and cover the period January 1 to December 31, 2024.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 15 streets where homes cost £925,000 or more, from the lowest-priced property upwards to the highest.

A property in Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, was sold for £925,000 on August 5

1. Upper Brighton Road

A property in Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, was sold for £925,000 on August 5 Photo: Google

A property in Palmers Way, High Salvington, was sold for £935,000 on August 7

2. Palmers Way

A property in Palmers Way, High Salvington, was sold for £935,000 on August 7 Photo: Google

A property in Dover Road, Worthing, was sold for £940,000 on May 22

3. Dover Road

A property in Dover Road, Worthing, was sold for £940,000 on May 22 Photo: Google

A property in Marshall Avenue, Findon Valley, was sold for £945,000 on August 9

4. Marshall Avenue

A property in Marshall Avenue, Findon Valley, was sold for £945,000 on August 9 Photo: Google

