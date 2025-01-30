The 17 Littlehampton streets where the cheapest properties were bought in 2024

By Matt Pole
Published 30th Jan 2025, 11:36 BST
New figures have revealed the cheapest Littlehampton roads in which properties were sold during 2024.

The list below details the 17 residential streets where properties were sold for less than £270,000.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

New figures have revealed the cheapest Littlehampton roads in which properties were sold during 2024

1. The 17 Littlehampton streets where the cheapest properties were bought in 2024

New figures have revealed the cheapest Littlehampton roads in which properties were sold during 2024 Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A property in Arlington Crescent sold for £282,000 on January 26

2. Arlington Crescent £282,000

A property in Arlington Crescent sold for £282,000 on January 26 Photo: Google

A property in Seafield Road sold for £245,000 on January 17

3. Seafield Road - £245,000

A property in Seafield Road sold for £245,000 on January 17 Photo: Google

A property in Fittleworth Garden sold for £252,500 on January 26

4. Fittleworth Garden - £252,500

A property in Fittleworth Garden sold for £252,500 on January 26 Photo: Google

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice