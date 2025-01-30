The list below details the 17 residential streets where properties were sold for less than £270,000.
Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
1. The 17 Littlehampton streets where the cheapest properties were bought in 2024
New figures have revealed the cheapest Littlehampton roads in which properties were sold during 2024 Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
2. Arlington Crescent £282,000
A property in Arlington Crescent sold for £282,000 on January 26 Photo: Google
3. Seafield Road - £245,000
A property in Seafield Road sold for £245,000 on January 17 Photo: Google
4. Fittleworth Garden - £252,500
A property in Fittleworth Garden sold for £252,500 on January 26 Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.