The 21 Worthing streets where the cheapest properties were bought in 2024

By Matt Pole
Published 25th Jan 2025, 14:56 GMT
New figures have revealed the cheapest Worthing roads in which properties were sold during 2024.

The list below details the 21 residential streets where properties were sold for less than £270,000.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

New figures have revealed the cheapest Worthing roads in which properties were sold during 2024

1. The 21 Worthing streets where the cheapest properties were bought in 2024

New figures have revealed the cheapest Worthing roads in which properties were sold during 2024 Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

A property in Chapel Road sold for £147,000 on October 8

2. Chapel Road - £147,000

A property in Chapel Road sold for £147,000 on October 8 Photo: Google

A property in Stanhope Road sold for £245,000 on July 5

3. Stanhope Road - £245,000

A property in Stanhope Road sold for £245,000 on July 5 Photo: Google

A property in Mansfield Road sold for £260,000 on February 9

4. Mansfield Road - £260,000

A property in Mansfield Road sold for £260,000 on February 9 Photo: Google

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice