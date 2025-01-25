The list below details the 21 residential streets where properties were sold for less than £270,000.
Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
1. The 21 Worthing streets where the cheapest properties were bought in 2024
New figures have revealed the cheapest Worthing roads in which properties were sold during 2024 Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images
2. Chapel Road - £147,000
A property in Chapel Road sold for £147,000 on October 8 Photo: Google
3. Stanhope Road - £245,000
A property in Stanhope Road sold for £245,000 on July 5 Photo: Google
4. Mansfield Road - £260,000
A property in Mansfield Road sold for £260,000 on February 9 Photo: Google
